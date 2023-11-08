RACINE — The Racine community will kickstart the season of all things holly and jolly with the annual 2023 Downtown Racine Holiday parade on Nov. 11.
Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m., with the holiday parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Holiday parade participants
This year’s parade will feature community organizations, nonprofits, law enforcement agencies, local businesses, dance teams, schools, pageant titleholders, and sports teams.
Expect to see Mayor Cory Mason, the Racine Raiders, St. Lucy’s Girl Scout Troop, the Root River Rollers, and many more figures and groups.
Racine’s Veterans in the spotlight
Additionally, among the participants in this year’s event is various veteran floats, veterans with their motorcycles, and veterans walking. They are the focus at this year’s event and honored as the Marshalls of the event.
2023 Holiday parade line up
Celebrations
