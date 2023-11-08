Obituary for Anthony James Schiro

February 18, 1949 – November 5, 2023

Anthony James Schiro, age 74, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Anthony was born in Racine on Feb. 18, 1949, the son of the late Tony and Rose (Nee: Ulcek) Schiro.

Anthony proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On Nov. 27, 1971, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Anderson. He began his career as a State Patrol Officer, then for the following 27 years as a Racine Police Officer. In his earlier years, he was a dedicated youth coach, coaching baseball, basketball and football. He enjoyed testing his luck at the casinos, horse races and playing Schafskopf with his brothers and sisters.

Anthony will forever be remembered for his love shown as always looking to help someone in need; whether that was someone on the street who needed a cup of coffee or a hot meal, he always cared and gave what he could to others. Anthony and his wife Mary were foster parents for seventeen years caring for handicapped children. His grandchildren were his top priority, never missing a game or school function.

Anthony was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary, of 52 years; sons, Tony (Nicole) Schiro, and Dominic Schiro; four grandchildren, Lauren (Wes) Beard, Anthony Schiro, Jax Schiro and Alayna Schiro; siblings: Kathy (Joe) Golden, Mike (Kathy) Schiro, Mary (Richard) Gales, Margie Nilo, Lina Schiro-Jahn, Annie (Jeff) Fidler, Therese Heller, Pete (Beth) Schiro, and Kelly (Chip) Mazurek; in-laws, John (Barbara) Anderson, Sandra Quella, Eugene (Nancy) Anderson, and William Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Ernie Nilo, Rick Heller, Charles Quella and Jeffrey Anderson.

Services

The family will be having a time to meet and greet at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, for visitation on Friday, Nov.10, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. Please refrain from wearing cologne or perfume to the visitation. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the Yorkville Cemetery.

Memorials to S.O.L.E. “Support Our Law Enforcement” or to the Salvation Army have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension All Saints Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care shown to Anthony.

