RACINE — A local tradition – the Kiwanis Holiday Lights – will be set up again along the 2100 block of North Main Street in front of the Racine Zoo this Saturday (Nov. 11).

Volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) help set up the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display in front of the Racine Zoo, 2100 block of North Main Street. – Credit: Paul Holley

Kiwanis Club members and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) members will be joined by community volunteers. Volunteers are asked to report in front of the Zoo between 8:30 and 9 a.m. The work is expected to take about 2 to 3 hours.

The lights are a community activity spearheaded by the nonprofit Kiwanis Lights Foundation. Stretching for several blocks, the display includes a lighted waterfall, a steamboat, a train, dozens of animals, Christmas trees and, of course, Santa Claus. It can be viewed each evening from late November until early January.

Display originated as the Wheary Lights

Putting the finishing touches on the animated penguins light display as part of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights. – Credit: Paul Holley

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights display traces its roots back to the fondly remembered Wheary Lights. Local industrialist George Wheary started putting up an elaborate holiday light display outside his home in the early 1960s. The display grew in scope each year and became so popular with the public that police had to direct traffic on December weekends.

The Wheary family donated the lights to The City of the Racine in the early 1980s. The Kiwanis took over the project in the mid-80s and moved the display site from Downtown’s Monument Square to the Zoo in 1987.

The Kiwanis Lights Foundation owns and maintains the light display. Volunteers transport, set up and take down the display every year. The lights are stored in donated warehouse space. Local individuals and businesses donate trucks and specialty equipment (a boom truck, crane, etc.) to transport and put the lights into place.

Ornament sale funds display maintenance