RACINE — Current Racine Unified School District board member Julie McKenna will not be running for reelection in 2024.

The announcement was made Tuesday (Nov. 7).

26-year stretch of serving on school board

Julie McKenna

McKenna has served the Racine community, schools, students and families for the past 26 years.

She was first elected to RUSD in 1998 when she began serving as a School Board Member at Large, then in 2016, as the District 4 Racine Unified School Board Member.

After this dedicated stretch of time, McKenna believes it is time for others to fulfill the role.

“I have spent 26 years giving my time to the community and now it’s time for the next future leader to take the reins,” said McKenna.

McKenna’s proudest moments

As a school board member for RUSD, McKenna has been instrumental in the progression and changes within the district.

“I am most proud of seeing students succeed,” she said.

Additionally, she believes one of her proudest moments for the future of Racine Unified was being involved in the development of Guiding Change documents that serve for long term planning on Handbook, Facilities, Budget serves the Board and District and recommended future boards to continue using that tool for long term planning.

“I aways focused on keeping students first and committed in (the) RUSD mission to Educate Every Student to succeed.”

Her numerous contributions also include serving as the Clerk, Treasurer and Vice President of the board.

In addition, she was a chair on Facilities, Communication Committee, Curriculum and Instruction, Business Committee, Grievance Committee, Audit Committee, Governance and as WASB delegate appointed to WASB Policy and Resolution Committee, and a member of Congresses Paul Ryan Education Committee.

Additionally, McKenna could be found representing the School Board for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, as well as a member and board representative on the PTA Council, Racine Interfaith Coalition, and many other committees throughout her past 26 years of service.

McKenna’s awards and accolades

McKenna has been awarded various awards and accolades over the course of her service including:

In addition, McKenna helped in the naming of Garfield School to Julian Thomas.

She also played a role in the upgrades to Hammes Field, the Racine Aquatic Center, helped partner with the County of Racine for a football field at Pritchard Park and the new facilities and additions to Park Automotive, Olympia Brown, Knapp, R.E.A.L. School, and future upgrades to Jerstad Agerholm, Fine Arts, Starbuck K8 and Red Apple K8.

“I am grateful for my family for supporting me and letting me serve and those that had voted for me and supported me. (I’m) thankful for David Hazen as President of the Board who asked for volunteers on strategic plan committee that started my eventually running for school board, and other past board members Linda Flashinki, former Jim Turek and Dennis Kornwolf and other board members throughout my career, and Wisconsin School Board Association that offered many opportunities to learn and connect with others for me to learn from and support from my community which I was honored to serve,” concluded McKenna.