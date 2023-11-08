OPINION — Last month, a U.S. government shutdown was miraculously averted. A potential shut down still exists if congress and the Biden administration cannot agree on appropriation bills by Nov. 17. Some of the services that will see the impact of a government shutdown are Head Start, Meals on Wheels, Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP), and programs that serve nearly 7 million pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children (WIC). These programs are included in the appropriations that need annual approval by Congress.
In the meantime, spending approved for the 2023 budget includes more than $840 billion for the Department of Defense and “national security programs.”
Israel alone receives $3.3 billion annually. Almost 98% of that is military aid. U.S. law is clear on the use of military aid to foreign countries. The Foreign Assistance Act, the Arms Export Control Act, the Leahy Laws all state that no assistance can be provided to security forces that are committing violations of human rights. The Israeli government’s ongoing collective punishment of Gazans is a gross violation of human rights. Yet, the Biden administration is proposing a $14 billion aid package to the Israeli military.
With unlimited resources available to wage war, no wonder the U.S. is ever ready to step in aggressively around the world. Waging war as a strategy to bring peace has failed as we see in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a nation we need to question our government’s priorities. Taxpayer dollars should be used to serve the best interests of the people here, not destroy lives elsewhere.
Sonali Knotek
Racine, Wis.
