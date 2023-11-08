RACINE — The Racine community will celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St., with a ceremony and stew feed.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 (VFW) has partnered with local schools, official representatives, and community organizations to offer this event for the public and veterans.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and following the stew feed will take place around noon downstairs at Memorial Hall.

An event for Veterans and the public

Matthew Gorbaty, a Marine Veteran, is one of the organizers of the event from VFW 1391.

“We’re here to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans are not the only people who celebrate Veterans Day. One of the things I think that makes the holiday very special is that everybody joins in, in recognizing our veterans and thei service to this great nation. It’s not just the veterans that are celebrating Veterans Day. It’s the whole community,” explains Gorbaty.

Ceremony highlights the community

“We’ve got a lot of key players that are joining us this year,” says the organizer.

In attendance helping bring the event to life is the West Racine Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), American Veterans Post 262 (AmVets), St. Catherine’s High School, Gilmore Fine Arts choir, Volunteer Center of Racine County’s Youth Volunteer Corps, and more.

In addition, support from the public and other veterans helps to make the ceremony memorable.

“The message that we’re seeing this year is that (were) really, really, reenergizing the youth in Racine County, in getting them involved and celebrating Veterans Day with their community,”

The ceremony will include various components.

Notable moments to come will include the signing of the Armistice, guest speakers, March on the Colors, and more. In addition, remarks will be made by Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Veterans Day 84th Annual Stew Feed for all

After the ceremony the 84th annual annual stew feed will commence. There will also be raffles happening in the basement during the stew feed. Youth volunteers have been working ahead of the event on the baskets.

‘I’m super excited,” says Gorbaty. “Everybody is welcome. You don’t have to be a veteran to come down and get a bowl. Come on down and join us.”

The stew feed will be hosted by VFW 1391 members. It will continue bring Racine together through a

“We’re proud to continue that tradition,” says the veteran. “We want to give folks a bowl of stew and we just want to celebrate Veterans Day together.”