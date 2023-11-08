GREEN BAY — Dante Cottingham, of Racine, was just 17 years old when he was sentenced to prison and assigned to one of the state’s most notorious prisons, Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The prison was built in 1897. It does not have windows and is self-contained, so people imprisoned there do not get the benefit of fresh air and sunlight that comes from walking from building to building. Originally built to house 800, the facility now houses more than a thousand. It also has an infestation of mice, so the people who live and work there stuff whatever they can under the doors in an effort to keep the mice out.

Cottingham described the facility as “bleak, mean and nasty.”

Cottingham spent 27 years in Wisconsin’s prisons – 11 of those years was in Green Bay. Paroled in 2022, he is now the interim associate director of EXPO, Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing, and he is working to help people transition successfully from prison to community.

One thing he will not do, he said, is forget the people still incarcerated at Green Bay.

“I am dedicated to using all of my experiences in prison for the benefits of others,” he said. “The things that I went through, I give it purpose by using it for the benefit of the brothers and sisters in prison and those transitioning home.”

March and vigil

Cottingham is one of the advocates helping to organize a march and vigil to call attention to the conditions at Green Bay and urge the state to close the facility.

The public is invited to join EXPO and JOSHUA/WISDOM for the Green Bay Correctional Institution Vigil at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9. Organizers will meet at 2920 S. Webster Ave. and march to the Green Bay prison where the vigil will be held. The Green Bay Correctional Institution sits northwest of the start location of the march. – Credit: Screenshot, Google Maps

The vigil will include speakers who were inmates at Green Bay, family members of current inmates, and potentially staff.

Cottingham will be one of the speakers, and he intends to draw attention to the dehumanizing conditions inside the prison.

Lockdown at Green Bay

Some of Wisconsin’s prisons have been on lockdown for months due to staff shortages.

Cottingham explained the conditions at Green Bay during lockdown are particularly harsh.

Even before the 2023 lockdowns, the lack of windows and fresh air was an issue. Cottingham explained everything at Green Bay is contained to one building – classes, the cafeteria, the infirmary – so there wasn’t an opportunity for sunlight that other prison inmates get as they moved from building to building. He said after a while, the people inside begin to turn grey.

During that time, he would hear people say, “Why are these guys so angry?”

“Why wouldn’t they be angry?” he asked. “No sunlight, no fresh air, and a culture that dehumanizes people.”

“I can never forget what it was to be stuck in there,” Cottingham said. “It was not okay what they did to me.”

Cottingham explained the culture inside Green Bay can crush the individual’s mental health – especially the use of solitary confinement.

“They use it as a means of control, intimidation and terror,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to go in or get out.”

He added, “They use it to terrorize you.”

Cottingham said it is important for the public to understand many of the people sentenced to Green Bay – and all the other prisons in Wisconsin – are going to be released someday and will return to their communities, their families, and for some, their children.

For that transition to be successful, he continued, the men and women who have been incarcerated cannot be dehumanized to the point they can never go back.

Letters from the inside

First Presbyterian Church of Racine recently hosted a town hall to raise awareness about the state’s oldest prisons, issues of lockdown and to organize for advocacy.

Green Bay, Waupun, and Stanley prisons have been on lockdown for months due to the shortage of corrections officers.

To give people an idea of what it has been like since the lockdowns were implemented, a letter was read aloud that was written by a 29-year-old inmate at Waupun Correctional Institute, who was returned to prison not for committing a new crime, but for breaking the terms of his parole by leaving the state without permission.

“The lockdown has weighed heavy on my mental health and family,” he wrote.

There has been no recreation time for months, the inmates are only allowed one shower a week, and they get cold food three times a day – mostly peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or bologna sandwiches – that they eat in their cells.

There are no family visits and no programs. He claimed when he tried to explain to his psychologist what the lockdown was doing to his mental health, she advised him to get a book to read.

The writer of the letter is scheduled to be released in February 2024. He describes himself as having PTSD from the lockdowns and added, “part of me just wants to curl up in a ball and die.”

“I have never known a place to tear a human being down to its lowest as this prison,” he wrote. “Now I see what a caged animal feels like.”

“The reality is the prison system in Wisconsin is a cruel and broken system,” he wrote. “Our elected officials promise to fix it. Why make promises you knew from the start were hopeless. That is why my family and friends do not vote.”

Aging infrastructure

Waupun prison is the oldest in the state. The original structure was built in 1854, which is still in use today as the South Cell Hall. Additions were made in 1855, 1906, 1913 and 1998. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are parts of the prison described as “blistering hot” at times, especially as climate change delivers hotter and hotter summers.

Like every single one of Wisconsin’s prisons, Waupun is overcrowded. It was built to house 882 people, but its population is almost 1000.

Bobby Ayala, of Racine, was one of the people who addressed those gathered at the town hall. He was incarcerated at Waupun and described what that experience was like.

He stretched out his arms and explained the cells were that small, so small he could touch two walls by stretching out his arms. The length of the cell was slightly longer than the bed. Because of the overcrowding, there might be two people in that cell.

“The smell will hit you first – a dark, dank mold that you breath in,” Ayala said while adding there’s little sunlight or fresh air.

“These are relics,” he said of the old prisons. “These aren’t for rehabilitation.”

What Ayala saw in prison was a lot of untreated mental illness.

“At the time, I didn’t understand,” he said of the men who were yelling or throwing feces.

The longer he was in prison, the more he understood the underlying issues for many incarcerated people was their mental health. Due to the lack of mental health treatment, people end up in prison who might have been helped with programs on the outside.

Easing the overcrowding

WISDOM is a network of nonprofits – primarily faith-based – working on reform in several areas of concern, including immigration and justice reform.

WISDOM outlined some ways the state’s prison overcrowding could be reduced.

For example, those individuals imprisoned for crimeless revocations could be released. Like the young man in Waupun who wrote the letter that was read aloud, about 5,000 people in prison are there for breaking the rules of parole – not for new crimes.

They also called for the state to release those on work release.

A press release from WISDOM noted these two steps could be taken immediately.

WISDOM also called on the state to expedite the process for parole and compassionate release for the thousands of incarcerated people who are elderly. According to the release, approximately 14% of the prison population is either elderly (65 years old or older) or are those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence.

Statistically, this is not a group that is likely to reoffend.

WISDOM also called for the Department of Corrections to use more of its $2.5 billion biennial budget on community treatment alternatives and diversions. Currently, DOC allocates less than 1% on these programs. The organization called for the department to increase that to 15% because two major evaluations proved the effectiveness of the programs in increasing public safety through rehabilitation.