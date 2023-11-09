RACINE — Veterans can claim a free Kringle at O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., on Nov. 10.

A veteran claims his free Kringle. – Credit: Tabak Law The giveaway is supported by Tabak Law, The Prairie School, and O&H Danish Bakery. This is the second annual event supported by the two local businesses and school. Together, through the giveaway, the organizers aim to provide a sense of appreciation towards those who have served.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies lasts.

Law firm focused on Veterans

Tabak Law practices Social Security Disability, Worker’s Compensation, and Veterans Benefits law.

“Through my work with veterans, I hear too many veterans say that they think nobody cares about what they have done or what they have been through,” said Jim Brzezinski, Partner/Attorney, Tabak Law. “It is heartbreaking that so many are struggling with what happened to them in the military and feel that way.” A veteran pauses for a quick photo with a helper. – Credit: Tabak Law

Students give back

The Prairie School’s high school students will be present at the bakery handing out the Kringles and homemade cards.

Younger students also pitched in their service to show their gratitude to local area Veterans at last year’s event.

Volunteers help veterans get their free Kringle at last year’s event. – Credit: Tabak Law Last year the law firm told the Racine County Eye the following message: “It is important to let them know, that as a community, we appreciate their sacrifices and really do care about them,”said Brzezinski. “It is also important for our children to understand that these people, who they don’t even know, put their lives on the line to make sure they have the ability to grow up healthy and happy in a free country.”

Brzezinski believes the message still stands today.

Claim a Kringle

Veterans who participate must bring proof of service to claim a Kringle.

Any questions can be directed to Tabak Law.

Veterans Day