Obituary for Jacob Ryan Halliday

August 27, 1986 – October 23, 2023

Sadly, our Jacob Ryan Halliday, 37, passed away peacefully at Ascension Columbia Saint Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by the love of family, on Monday evening, Oct. 23, 2023, due to complications of a stroke.

Jacob was born in Racine on Aug. 27, 1986, and was a 2004 graduate of Union Grove High School. Happiest when near the water, Jacob was employed as a manager of Pugh Marina, a position he truly enjoyed.

Always wanting to be outside, Jacob could often be found boating, fishing, archery, kayaking, on his Harley, or hanging out with his Rottweiler, Rojo. Above all, Jacob loved spending time with his family and extensive circle of friends.

Surviving are his mom and step-dad, Kathryn (née McMahon) and Delbert Jensen; dad and step-mom, William R. and Carol Halliday; sister, Crystal (Mathew) Halliday-Jackson; adored niece, Savannah Jackson; grandma, Joan McMahon; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Mark) VanWie, Todd (Karen) McMahon, David (Sheri) Halliday and Mary Beth (Kip) Steinhardt; cousins, Kyle (Kristina) Devore and Ryan (Jillian) Devore, Paige and Erin McMahon, Jeremy and Kyle (Pati) Halliday; other relatives and many, many special friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandpa, Donald McMahon; and grandparents, William D. and Helen Halliday.

Services

A memorial visitation celebrating Jacob’s life will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Obituary and photo of Jacob Ryan Halliday courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.