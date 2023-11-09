RACINE —A 33-year-old Racine man is facing more than four years in jail after being charged with his third drunk driving offense and a blood alcohol level of almost double the legal limit.

Devin Raymond was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 8, by the Racine County District Attorney with one misdemeanor count each of operating while intoxicated as a third offense and cocaine possession as well as three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, he faces four years, three months in jail and/or up to $37,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: drunk driving, 3rd offense

According to the criminal complaint, Raymond was pulled over at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the 5800 block of Conrad Drive for driving 58 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Racine police officers noticed physical signs of intoxication and asked Raymond to step out of his vehicle.

Raymond failed field sobriety tests and agreed to a preliminary breath test, the result of which was a blood alcohol level of .14, nearly double the legal limit. According to the criminal complaint, Raymond also agreed to an evidentiary blood draw, the result of which was not available at the time charges were filed.

He was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered not to drive at all. Raymond will next be in court on Jan. 22 for a status conference.