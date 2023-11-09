RACINE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is facing more than a decade in prison after allegedly committing a hit-and-run before causing a multi-car crash at another location.

Eric Guzman Bueno was charged Wednesday, Nov. 8, by the Racine County District Attorney‘s office with one felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one misdemeanor each of hit and run causing injury and operating without a license as a second offense within three years. If convicted, he faces almost 11 years in prison and/or up to $35,300 in fines.

Hit-and-run caused injury

According to the criminal complaint, Bueno at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, was traveling east on High Street near Mount Pleasant Street when he struck another vehicle. As he fled the scene, he drove into the front yard of a residence, nearly striking the house, before returning to the roadway.

When Racine police officers reported to the scene, the driver told them Bueno attempted to pass her at the intersection in the westbound lane, the complaint continues. They reported pain to their left arm as a result of Bueno’s car striking theirs on the driver’s side.

Head-on crash causes multi-car crash

Thirty minutes later, Bueno caused a multi-car crash in the 8300 block of Northwestern Avenue when he crossed over the center line. According to the criminal complaint, he hit a vehicle head-on, and the driver of that car hit another one.

Bueno was taken into custody at the scene where it was discovered he was driving without a license and without insurance, the complaint reads.

He was assigned a $5,000 cash bond and ordered not to drive at all. Bueno will next be in court on Nov. 15 for his preliminary hearing.