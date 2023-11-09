RACINE — Alderman Samuel Peete has proposed a budget amendment to recognize Juneteenth Day at the local level by making it a city holiday.

Alderman Samuel Peete – Credit: Alderman Peete's Facebook page

“Juneteenth Day should be a holiday for employees of the City of Racine,” Peete said. “This amendment demonstrates to all that Racine is an equitable city for all its citizens, and further demonstrates the City of Racine respects the rich history and cultural diversity of those who reside here.”

The Committee of the Whole will consider the amendment during its meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The amendment would apply only to non-represented city employees.

Mayor Cory Mason said the proposal has his full support.

“Many in the community have reached out and expressed the need to recognize Juneteenth in the City of Racine as an official holiday,” he said. “I am proud to be able to support the amendment both to increase awareness and recognize the need to continue diversity work throughout our community.”

Significance of Juneteenth

June 19, 1865, was the day the last recorded group of enslaved people received news of their freedom when Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas with General Order #3 and proclaimed that “all slaves are free.”

Miss Juneteenth 2023, Ava Collier-White – Credit: Taeja Vu

This holiday has long been celebrated in the Black community. President Joe Biden signed legislation on June 17, 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday with bipartisan support from both houses and a unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate.

In 2022 and 2023, the City of Racine celebrated Juneteenth with a weeklong series of events including classes, presentations, Miss Juneteenth Pageant, and even a Night to Remember Sneakers Ball held at Festival Hall.

The proposed amendment would highlight the importance of Juneteenth, a reminder of our past, and a look forward to creating equal opportunities for those who have been historically underrepresented.