The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Nov. 9.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with editor Loren Lamoreaux.

This week, the Racine Roundup focused on eveything in Racine County that focuses on veterans.

Kringle giveaway The anchors and Lamoreaux dove into the segment talking about a free Kringle giveaway happening on Nov. 10. The second annual event is run by Tabak Law, The Prairie School, and O&H Bakery. 150 Kringles are available and will be distributed at the bakery in Mount Pleasant beginning at 8 a.m. Tabak Law, The Prairie School, O&H Bakery support Kringle giveaway for veterans on Nov. 10 Read this article

Veterans Ceremony and Stew Feed Keeping the focus on Veterans in the Racine community there will be a ceremony and stew feed on Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall. As Lamoreaux explained, the event not only brings together service members, but the public too. The activities kick off at 10 a.m. in Racine. Veterans Day Ceremony and Stew Feed on Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall Read this article

Holiday parade honors Veterans Continuing on, Loren shared that this upcoming Saturday (Nov. 11) is the annual holiday parade and tree lighting for the City of Racine. Given the significance of the date, local area veterans will be honored at the event. They have been named the official marshals of the parade too. Join in on celebrating the holiday season and veterans starting at 4:45 p.m. Veterans celebrated in holiday parade and tree lighting on Nov. 11 in Downtown Racine Read this article

