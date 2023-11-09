Obituary for Robert E. Schliesmann

September 21, 1940 – November 3, 2023

With his family by his side, Robert E. Schliesmann, 83, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday evening, Nov. 3, 2023. Robert was born in Racine on Sept. 21, 1940, the son of the late George and Ella (née Kubert) Schliesmann and had been a lifelong resident.

Bob graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1958,” and then earned an associate’s degree in fire science.

On January 21, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Christy Gianforte. They raised three children, Michael, Dawn and Jennifer, and shared 62 beautiful years together.

Bob was employed with the Racine Fire Department for 32 years before retiring as a captain in 1997. Bob was a member and former trustee of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. He sang with the Church Singers and enjoyed breakfasts with his fellow firefighter retirees.

Following retirement, Bob enjoyed over 20 years wintering in Mesa, Ariz., and his time volunteering in their senior community. A true cheesehead, he loved cheering on the Packers and Brewers. Bob will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

Bob will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Christy; children, Michael (Jean) Schliesmann, Dawn Schliesmann, and Jennifer (Kevin) Janzer; grandchildren, Julie (Jeff) Linder, Kristina (Matt) Hutzler, Victoria Lafferty (Chase), Mary (Daniel) Worm, Mike (Stacey) Schliesmann, and Sarah Schliesmann; great-grandchildren, Dylan Waite, Grace Dexter, Jacob Livingston, Amelia Hutzler, Miles, Graham, and Hayes Worm, Eli and Chloe Schliesmann; sister-in-law, Margaret Gianforte; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert E. Schliesmann was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” and Ralph Paur; sister-in-law, Cathie Peterson; and nieces, Nancy Toscano and Joanne Riffer.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at St. Mary’s by the Lake, 7605 Lakeshore Drive. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the church.

Memorials to Racine Fire Bell Club or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Choi and staff at the Ascension Cancer Center and his many caregivers the past few years for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Robert E. Schliesmann courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.