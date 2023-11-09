Obituary for Roland Krahn

August 29, 1930 – October 19, 2023

Roland Krahn, “Rollie,” 93, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. He was born in Kenosha on Aug. 29, 1930, the son of the late William Herman and Olive (née Krueger) Krahn.

He graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1948. After graduation, he attended Milwaukee State Teachers College, graduating in 1952, and later earning his master’s degree. Before starting his career in education, Rollie proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army, 3rd Infantry Division, during the Korean War from 1952-54.

On Dec. 17, 1955, he married the love of his life, Betty Jane Dehring at Evangelical United Brethren Church. In their 63 years of marriage, they were blessed with two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Together they enjoyed attending and supporting all their events and sports activities.

After retirement, Rollie and Betty spent 18 wonderful winters at the Villages in Florida. Betty preceded Rollie in death on his birthday, Aug. 29, 2018.

Rollie was an exceptional athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball at Burlington High School. He also played American Legion baseball for Burlington. A talented left-handed pitcher, Rollie had a one-day tryout with the Chicago Cubs in 1948. He was honored with induction into the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.

After serving in Korea, Rollie began teaching 6th grade at Howell School. He went on to teach at Mitchell Elementary School and would later serve as principal for Caddy Vista, Goodland, and Knapp Elementary Schools before retiring in 1987. His legacy as an advocate for his teachers and students as well as his humor and commitment to his community will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

In 2019, Rollie was blessed to experience the Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. with his son Scott. He called it one of the highlights of his life. Rollie was a longtime member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church – Franksville Campus (formerly E.U.M.), as well as a 39-year member of Kiwanis Club of West Racine.

Roland Krahn is survived by his children, Linda (Reed) Giordana, and Scott (Sharon Thelen) Krahn; three adored grandchildren, Jenna Giordana, Jordan (Nikki) Giordana, and Aaron Krahn; three cherished great-grandchildren, Jace Davis, Trey and Ayla Giordana; sister-in-law, Dee Issacson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Rollie was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Paul Isaacson.

Services

A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Roland Krahn’s life will take place at Faithbridge United Methodist Church – Franksville Campus on May 11, 2024. An additional obituary will be released in early May when the time is established.

Memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge United Methodist Church and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.

His family would like to express their gratitude to the amazing caregivers at Primrose Retirement Community for the love and care he received there in his later years.

Obituary and photo of Roland Krahn courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.