A group is continuing to pressure Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) to bring a resolution to impeach Wisconsin Election Administrator Meagan Wolfe to a vote, despite Vos’ public statements that it’s unlikely the Assembly will take up the issue.

Representative Janel Brandtjen, Assembly District 22 (R – Menomonee Falls) – Credit: Wisconsin State Legislature

The Wisconsin Elections Committee, Inc, a nonprofit group that has been running attack ads against Vos in his home district, has accused Vos of preventing Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) from bringing up her resolution at the end of Tuesday’s Assembly floor session in a Facebook post.

“Vos has until the next session on Thursday to rectify his course and allow democracy to prevail by permitting [Rep.] Brandtjen to call her resolution to the floor,” the group wrote. “Failure to do so will result in the Wisconsin Election Committee, INC. exercising all of its options in any recall effort against Vos.”

The group also later posted a clip from the session, claiming it was evidence of Vos protecting Wolfe. In the video, lawmakers can be heard yelling “Mr. Speaker,” at the end of Tuesday’s floor session before Republican leadership adjourns.

Impeachment resolution authors’ claims

The impeachment resolution authored by Brandtjen along with Reps. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha), Elijah Behnke (R-Oconto), Ty Bodden (R-Hilbert) and Chuck Wichgers (R-Muskego) claims Wolfe was responsible for many of the Wisconsin Election Commission’s decisions, even though the commissioners make the decisions and set policy. According to a fact check by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, each of the 15 impeachment articles contains misleading or false information about how elections administration works in the state.

The group is responsible for ads that started running in the Milwaukee media market that accused Vos of “standing in the way” of efforts to impeach. After the ads ran, Vos formally referred the resolution to committee.

Former President Donald Trump has also waded into the issue, attempting to pressure Vos into allowing the resolution to come to the floor. Trump shared a press release from Brandtjen ahead of the floor session on his social media platform Truth Social.

The Assembly is scheduled to be on the floor on Thursday, but the impeachment resolution is not on the calendar.

Vos said on Tuesday ahead of the floor session that his caucus had a brief discussion about the impeachment resolution, but they were “nowhere near a consensus.”

“I can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future, but I think it is unlikely that it’s going to come up any time,” Vos said.

When asked about his thoughts on the merits of the resolution, Vos said he thinks it’s time to move on.

“The election in 2024 should not be about what occurred in 2020,” Vos said on Tuesday. “I think we need to move forward to talk about the issues that matter to most Wisconsinites and that is not, for most Wisconsinites, obsessing about Meagan Wolfe.”

by Baylor Spears, Wisconsin Examiner

November 9, 202