RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — This Veterans Day, we honor the veterans in our communities and thank them publicly for their service and sacrifices.

Racine County Eye readers have provided photos of their loved ones who made the choice to serve the United States in the armed forces. No matter the years served, branch, or role in the service, each veteran has played an important role in our military.

Today and this weekend, we thank the following community of heroes and recognize their devotion to our freedom.

Thank you Veterans!

Veterans Day