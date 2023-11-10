RACINE — There was good news and bad news from the city’s proposed 2024 budget.

The good news was a potential decrease in the mill rate for the sixth year, down 24% from 2017, and the increase in net new construction – giving the city an additional $430,000 in the operational budget.

The bad news was the fees residents pay for recycling, sanitary sewer and stormwater will most certainly be increased.

There were also proposed fee and fine increases in other areas of the budget, such as the cost to park, parking tickets and substantial fee increases across all services offered at the city’s cemetery.

Kathleen Fischer, director of finance, was before the Racine Common Council on Monday with some of the finer details on the budget.

Fischer said the primary factors driving the increases were inflation and supply-chain issues. The cost of doing business is simply on the rise.

“We struggle with inflation, like everybody else is struggling with inflation,” she said.

Fischer explained recycling, sanitary sewer and stormwater are standalone funds that are self-sustaining, which means they are not funded by the levy. The sanitary sewer fee is for the replacement and repair of the aging sewer infrastructure.

“Our repairs have exploded in the last three years,” Fischer said while pointing out some of the pipes are decades old. “We have to keep up with those costs.”

Recycling fee will increase 25% to $88.66, billed annually on the property tax bill.

Sanitary Sewer fee will increase 19% to $89, billed annually on the property tax bill.

Storm water fee will increase 21% to $44 per quarter, billed on the water bill.

Some city fees and licenses also increased

In addition to the increases in the tax and water bill, there were also increases to a wide range of services and licenses. For example, the “class B” reserve liquor license doubled, going from $15,000 to $30,000. There will also be increases in the cost of renting athletic fields/facilities and parks for special occasions.

There were other proposed increased costs that could impact people in their daily lives. For example, the 2024 budget anticipates an increased cost across the board for parking, including the cost of on-street parking:

30-minute limit Increase of 50 cents to $1.25 2- hour limit Increase of 45 cents to $1.10 4-hour limit Increase of 40 cents to $1 10-hour limit Increase of 40 cents to 50 cents Lot/Ramp meters Increase of 20 cents to 50 cents

There was also a proposal to increase fines for parking violations. The citation for an expired meter, alternate side parking violations, and parking in a “no parking zone” would increase from $20 to $25.

Revenues from parking violation citations are up substantially – primarily because the Racine Police Department assigned two Community Safety Officers (CSO) to third-shift parking enforcement.

“They’re issuing citations like you wouldn’t believe,” Alex Ramirez, chief of police, told the Common Council.

In 2022, there was $470,000 in revenue from parking citations. As of November 2023, there was $710,000 in revenue from parking citations.

Costs are also up at the city’s cemetery

The budget also calls for a 15% increase in the cost of services at the city’s cemetery. The primary issue was the revenue for services at the cemetery does not cover what those services actually cost. The proposed increase was an attempt to provide services that are budget-neutral.

Tom Molbeck, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, told the Common Council the cost for services at the city’s cemetery would still be one of the lowest options in Racine County.

Every category of use at the city’s cemetery was increased, including the cost of buying a plot:

Adult plot – resident Increase of $190 to $1,490 Adult plot – non-resident Increase of $215 to $1,650 Child plot – resident Increase of $185 to $1,415 Child plot – non-resident Increase of $200 to $1,550 Infants 2 years and younger No charge

Lease increases included in budget proposal

Those who lease space at City Hall or the Center Street Annex are also looking at a proposed increase of 4.8% for non-profits and the Water and Wastewater Department. The Department of Corrections leases three spaces and is facing an approximate 1.7% increase.

The city does not charge the market rate to lease space, but there is a charge for utilities based on square footage used. The difference between the rate organizations pay and the market rate is considered an in-kind donation by the city.

Toys for Tots, for example, leases one of the largest spaces at the Center St. Annex more than 9000 square feet. The organization is looking at a rate increase of 6 cents (from $1.21 to $1.27 per square foot) bringing the lease amount to $11,992/year.

The city estimates the market rate for leasing the space in 2024 would be $22.35 per square foot. If Toys for Tots were charged the market rate, the city estimates the cost to them would be $211,364. The difference between the market rate and what Toys for Tots actually pays is $199,392, which the city considers an in-kind donation.