Obituary for Alan Dominic Anzalone

January 17, 1978 – October 12, 2023

Alan Dominic Anzalone, 45, passed away on Oct. 12, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

He was born in Racine on Jan. 17, 1978, to Joanne (née Sapko) Anzalone and the late Richard Anzalone. Al was a union ironworker for over 20 years and was a JIW with Ironworkers Local 8 of Milwaukee.

He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved sports. Al enjoyed spending time with his union brothers and other close friends. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his children, Jace and Layla, and with the love of his life, Sharron.

Al will be dearly missed by his wife of seven years, Sharron; mother, Joanne Sapko; children, Jace and Layla Anzalone; sister, Dina (Bob) Zigas; brothers, Michael (Amy) Vance and Marc Anzalone; their children and grandchildren.

He will also be missed by many other aunts and uncles, family members, friends, and union brothers; as well as special friends, Steve and Connie Smith and their children, Ryan (Rachel), Adam (Jenn) and Jacob Smith; nearest and dearest friends and a special thank you to Magdiel Sanchez Sr. (Leticia), Adam (Amber) Usinger, and Charlie (Tracy) Falkner.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Richard Anzalone; uncle, Alan Sapko; aunt, Carmen Anzalone; and grandparents, John and Anna Anzalone.

Services

A visitation for Al will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.

