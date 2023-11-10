UPDATE (Nov. 10): Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports Anna Marie Estes has been located and found safe as of Nov. 10. One subject is in custody relating to this case.

The Estes family is aware and currently they are working with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to bring Anna home.

The following message was issued by the department:

“Sheriff David W. Zoerner and the entire Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank our supportive community, our law enforcement partners, and the media who all helped in locating Anna.”

According to authorities, at this time, no further information will be released. However, authorities state that in the future, further information will be released.

This remains an open and active investigation.

UPDATE (Nov. 7): Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department updated their press release with a corrected date of Nov. 4. The original release stated October. This remains an active case.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 7): KENOSHA COUNTY — Anna Marie Estes, 15 years old, has been missing since Nov. 4, 2023.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile and is asking the community for assistance in locating Estes whereabouts.

Estes last seen in Wheatland

Anna was last seen leaving the area of 34500 Geneva Road in the Town of Wheatland around 2 a.m.

The Town of Wheatland is located in rural Kenosha County.

Description of Anna Marie Estes

Anna Marie Estes – Credit: Kenosha County Sheriff

Anna is reportedly 4’9″ and weighs 80 lbs.

They have dark brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair.

Estes was reported as being last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Contact

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department case number in regard to Estes’ case is 2023-345651.

Detective Bureau can be reached at 262-605-5144.

Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers can be contacted by phone at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477).