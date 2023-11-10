An apprenticeship open house is taking place at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The event takes place during National Apprenticeship Week. This week is a nationwide celebration where employers, industry associations, labor organizations, community-based organizations, workforce partners, education providers, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship.

The event aims to connect businesses seeking skilled workers, as well as job-seekers interested in entering a career in the trades.

Apprenticeship open house offerings

At the open house, attendees can ask experts questions, meet apprentices, attend a business and recruiting expo and talk to companies that have programs for apprentices.

Additionally, there will be skills demonstrations and hands-on activities in robotics, welding, and in Gateway’s Fab Lab.

Present at the open house will be guest speakers David Polk, director of the Wisconsin Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards, Nayanna Jones, Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations coordinator for WRTP|BIG STEP, and Jen Froh, 2023 Women in Construction Honoree.

Those who wish to attend or find out more information are encouraged to register online.