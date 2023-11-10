Obituary for Georgia Ethel Brown

September 4, 1932 – October 28, 2023

Georgia Ethel Brown (née Stewart) was born on Sept. 4, 1932, to the late William and Christine Stewart (née Brown). She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of First Baptist on Broad Street in Memphis, Tenn.

She received her education at Manassas High School in Memphis. She was employed by Harris Metals until retirement after 15 years. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Thomas Brown.

Years later in Memphis, she met the late Oscar Wilkerson, and they moved to Racine to spend the rest of their years.

She was heavily involved in the community of Racine. She also helped organize National Night Out for several years. She also volunteered at O&H Bakery and was the President of the West 6th Street Association and Neighborhood Watch.

She leaves to cherish her memory two special nephews, whom she helped raise, Carl Stewart and Adarryn (Rakeem) Lockridge-Jennings; sister, Mrs. Barbara Stewart of Dime Box, Texas; brother, Mr. James (Brenda) Stewart of Las Vegas; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends; special friends, Lee Winstons, Lynda Hyler, Randy Harris and Jody Osgood.

Georgia was preceded in death by her mother and father; two sons; sisters, Geneva Bridgewater and Evelyn Brown; brothers, William and John Stewart; nieces and nephews, Sheila Brown, Anthony Brown, Jamie Turner, Tremayne Brown, Avery Stewart, and Gerald Yarbrough.

Services

Services for Georgia will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and Ridgewood Care Center.

Obituary and photo of Georgia Ethel Brown courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.