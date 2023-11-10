The Racine County Eye is delighted to feature 20 nonprofits in this year’s Giving Tuesday 2023 guide. The featured local nonprofits are looking to the community for support on Giving Tuesday 2023.
With the joyous holiday season upon us, we are committed to supporting and empowering local nonprofits by providing them with a valuable opportunity to connect with our expansive audience. Through this project, we aim to amplify the charitable efforts of these organizations and encourage the spirit of giving within our community.
As part of our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, we offered local nonprofits an exclusive ad space, enabling them to shine a spotlight on their invaluable work and inspire generosity during this special time of year. Together, let us create a season of giving that truly transforms lives and strengthens our community bonds.
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity.
This drive to give takes place each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This year the movement takes place on Nov. 28, 2023.
Local nonprofits to support this Giving Tuesday
Boy Scouts of America, Three Harbors Council
Cops ‘N Kids
Racine Zoo
The Inclusive Bean
BeLEAF Survivors
Caledonia Historical Society
Racine Urban Garden Network
Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse
Racine Friendship Clubhouse
Lovingkindess Transitional Services, Inc.
American Heart Association
Lakeside Curative Services, Inc. (LCS)
SAFE Haven of Racine
HALO, Inc.
Racine Interfaith Coalition
Racine Art Museum
United Way of Racine County
Siena Retreat Center
H.O.P.E. Safehouse
Eco-Justice Center
Racine County Food Bank
John 23 Educational Center
Racine Habitat for Humanity
