The Racine County Eye is delighted to feature 20 nonprofits in this year’s Giving Tuesday 2023 guide. The featured local nonprofits are looking to the community for support on Giving Tuesday 2023.

With the joyous holiday season upon us, we are committed to supporting and empowering local nonprofits by providing them with a valuable opportunity to connect with our expansive audience. Through this project, we aim to amplify the charitable efforts of these organizations and encourage the spirit of giving within our community.

As part of our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, we offered local nonprofits an exclusive ad space, enabling them to shine a spotlight on their invaluable work and inspire generosity during this special time of year. Together, let us create a season of giving that truly transforms lives and strengthens our community bonds.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. 

This drive to give takes place each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This year the movement takes place on Nov. 28, 2023.

Local nonprofits to support this Giving Tuesday

Boy Scouts of America, Three Harbors Council

Donate here

Cops ‘N Kids

Donate here

Racine Zoo

Donate here

The Inclusive Bean

Donate here

BeLEAF Survivors

Donate here

Caledonia Historical Society

Donate here

Racine Urban Garden Network

Donate here

Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse

Donate here

Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Donate here

Lovingkindess Transitional Services, Inc.

Donate here

American Heart Association

Donate here

Lakeside Curative Services, Inc. (LCS)

Donate here

SAFE Haven of Racine

Donate here

HALO, Inc.

Donate here

Racine Interfaith Coalition

Donate here

Racine Art Museum

Donate here

United Way of Racine County

Donate here

Siena Retreat Center

Donate here

H.O.P.E. Safehouse

Donate here

Eco-Justice Center

Donate here

Racine County Food Bank

Donate here

John 23 Educational Center

Donate here

Racine Habitat for Humanity

Donate here

