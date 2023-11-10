RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday evening.

The RPD was dispatched to the intersection of Main and Eighth Streets at approximately 8:03 p.m. where they located the 61-year-old hit-and-run victim. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Hit-and-run vehicle found, driver at large

According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the vehicle was located but investigators are still looking for the driver.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information regarding this incident, please call the investigations unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.