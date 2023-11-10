RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday evening.
The RPD was dispatched to the intersection of Main and Eighth Streets at approximately 8:03 p.m. where they located the 61-year-old hit-and-run victim. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Hit-and-run vehicle found, driver at large
According to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the vehicle was located but investigators are still looking for the driver.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information regarding this incident, please call the investigations unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.