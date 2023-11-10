OPINION — Over the last several weeks, I’ve spoken with countless people in Wisconsin who are distraught about the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine. They are hurting—terribly—and they are scared for their loved ones. We are all mourning the loss of so many lives.

Islamophobia and antisemitism have always been serious problems in our society, and it is heartbreaking that we are seeing a dramatic increase of this hatred around the country and internationally—and Wisconsin and the Midwest are not immune. Our neighbors in Illinois recently buried 6-year-old Palestinian American Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was killed in a horrific stabbing attack by a murderer who is said to have shouted “All Muslims must die.” We know that here in Wisconsin, the Muslim and Sikh communities are already dealing with the increase in Islamophobia and many are worried about what could come next.

Antisemitism in the United States continues to rise at a frightening rate, and many Jewish families in Wisconsin are also worried. Multiple acts of vandalism at the Beth Israel Sinai Synagogue in Racine and other incidents in recent years have been front of mind for many in our Jewish communities. The Milwaukee Jewish Federation reported that antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin grew a startling rate of 459% between 2015 and 2021.

Hamas’ attack against Israel on Oct. 7, where we saw more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and foreign nationals killed in what amounted to the most deadly day for Jewish people since the Holocaust, was horrific and indefensible. More than 200 people were taken hostage.

More than 10,000 Palestinian civilians, including several thousand children, have devastatingly been killed in the ongoing violence. Additionally, more than 2 million residents of Gaza—half of whom are children—have had limited or no access to food, drinkable water, electricity, and fuel. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and civilians continue to die every day.

We must do everything in our power to secure the safe release of hostages, provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, stop the deaths of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, de-escalate this conflict, and make every effort to ensure this never happens again. The cycle of violence must stop.

Every Palestinian and every Israeli deserves freedom and dignity, and we must find a path forward that provides for a lasting peace and a dignified and secure life for all who live in the region. We can all call our federal representatives to ask them to advocate on our behalf and work towards this future.

Antisemitism, Islamophobia in Wisconsin must stop

Our words matter. Building false narratives about any group can destroy lives. I’m releasing this statement because I’m terrified that the already deeply troubling Islamophobia and antisemitism we have seen in recent years is going to continue to surge in our communities. I’m horrified to think that another child could be murdered. Antisemitism and Islamophobia are wrong and we must denounce hate immediately and unequivocally. I will do everything I can to make it clear that hatred will not be tolerated in our state in any form, and I hope you all will too. We must do everything we can right now to protect each other.

Here at home in Wisconsin, we look out for our neighbors, and we take care of each other. This core value has always given me hope and made me proud to call this state my home. I hope this value will ground and guide us in the time to come.

Rep. Greta Neubauer

In these difficult times, we all may need some extra support or someone to talk to. Please find additional resources from NAMI Racine here, and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

Greta Neubauer is the Assembly Democratic Leader representing the 66th Assembly District in Wisconsin. She can be reached at rep.neubauer@legis.wisconsin.com.