Library Services & Event Registration

November 11 – 18

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library news

Closed for Thanksgiving

The Racine Public Library building and Bookmobile will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. Social services, phone support and chat support will not be available. We will reopen for our normal hours on Friday, Nov. 24; the building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Bookmobile will be at the Pick N Save at North Green Bay Road and Spring Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale Has Reopened

The Friends of the Racine Public Library Booktique is now open! The Friends sell books and other items during the library’s open hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their main selection changes daily, and their rotating section of relevant topics changes every month.

All Ages

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month

Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30 | All Day | Wherever You Are

NaNoWriMo is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel (or other writing-based project) in just one month. For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! To track your progress with the Racine Public Library’s other writers, ask for Carrie at the youth services desk.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Nov. 13 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor, The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

On the second Monday of the month, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. On Nov. 13, make your own 3D print, start a session of Minecraft with us, and learn to code using the Innovation Lab’s drones.

No registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, Nov. 13 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Second Monday of every month through December | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Memory Café • Café de la memoria

Tuesday, Nov. 14 • Martes 14 de noviembre | Second Tuesdays • Cada mes, 2ndo martes | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) • Servicios para adultos, 2do piso (by the elevator)

Anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) • Cualquier persona que experimente demencia en etapa temprana, pérdida leve de memoria o deterioro cognitivo leve

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Racine Public Library, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Angel trained. • Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas.

You can register at any time and in different ways – at the door, by following the QR code, at RacineLibrary.info/calendar, or by calling the Racine Public Library at 262-636-9217 for assistance. • Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, siguendo el código QR, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al 262-636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is required. • Por favor regístrese.

Racine Public Library on the Don Rosen Show

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | Monday, Nov. 20 | 7 – 8 a.m. | On the radio — WRJN.com | Racine: 99.9FM & 1400AM | Kenosha: 98.1FM.

The library is joining Don Rosen on WRJN for his relaunch of the Don Rosen Show. The show will be 6-8 a.m. Monday through Friday, featuring library teammates for an hour each week to highlight programs and services the library offers beyond the world of books. Our schedule of appearances so far includes:

Nick Demske, Interim Executive Director — The post-renovation library, Nov. 8, 7-8 a.m.

Melissa Donaldson, Head of Digital Services and Innovation — STEAM Skills: A Community Cornerstone, Nov. 15, 7-8 a.m.

Ashley Cedeño, Social Worker — Social Work in Libraries, Nov. 20, 7-8 a.m.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Nov. 13 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Learn About Diwali

Monday, Nov. 13 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us to learn about Diwali, a holiday celebrated in parts of India, through crafts and traditional activities. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | 11 a.m. – Noon | Every first and third Wednesday through December | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Cars and Drones

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week at the Racine Public Library. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Saturday, Nov. 18 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, Nov. 18 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Sparkling Constellations

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Embark on a celestial journey and discover the wonders of the night sky! We’ll create our very own constellations tonight using mesmerizing mini lights.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing 101

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 6 – 7 p.m. | Third Thursday of every month | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Adults

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Nov. 13 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Nov. 15 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, Nov. 16 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | Every other Thursday through Nov. 30 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Senior UNO!

Friday, Nov. 17 | Noon – 2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Gather round for some friendly competition at our UNO! card game session. Don’t forget to shout “UNO!” as you aim for victory.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!