January 17, 1978 – October 12, 2023

Sandra Lee Tendeland, 77, passed away on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, peacefully at her home.

Sandra Lee Tendeland

She was born on March 24, 1946, in Franksville to William F. and Harriet E. (née Breitzmann) Stoll. She was the youngest of six, which included Victor (Lorna) Stoll, Edith (Charles) Jacob, William (Karen) Stoll, Marlene (Charles) Thomforde-Archibald and Marshall (Jean) Stoll.

Sandy attended Horlick High School and graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a business degree. After graduation, she worked at various companies including H&R Block doing income tax preparation, the Studios of Potente as a comptroller, and UW-Parkside as a computer specialist.

On Sept. 19, 1968, she was united in marriage to Robert A. Tendeland. Sandy and Bob made their home in Sturtevant. In 1978, Bob talked Sandy into moving to a ten-acre farm in Paris Township. Sandy sold the farm in 2022 and moved to Pleasant Prairie.

Sandy was a loving and supportive mother. She treasured getting together with her card club and swim club friends. Poor health only allowed her to travel to 25 out of the 50 states, but she would have seen them all if able. Reading was a favorite pastime as well. Teaching sewing for the 4-H club was her cross to bear.

She liked planting flowers and watching birds in her yard. Animals, especially the kittens on the farm, brightened her day. A pleasant activity was trying new restaurants with her family and friends. Sandy enjoyed a brandy old-fashioned sweet on a Saturday night (but usually only one or two).

She is survived by four children, Monica (Joseph) De Groot, Robert D. Tendeland, Dr. Michelle (Brian) Harper, and Vaughn Tendeland; grandchildren, Zig, Levi, and Kylee De Groot, Shawn Tendeland, and Jacob Harper; great-grandchildren, Keyton and Daylon De Groot, Colton Glabe and Calvin Harper; nieces, nephews and special friends. She is also survived by in-laws, Pat, Debbie, and Doris Tendeland.

Her parents, husband, brothers, sisters, and numerous in-laws preceded Sandra Lee Tendeland in death.

Services

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, Kenosha.

