Obituary for Donald Jerome Hoffman

November 22, 1937 – October 28, 2023

Donald Jerome Hoffman, “Outlaw,” 85, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Milwaukee. He was born in Union Grove, Nov. 22, 1937, the son of the late Edward and Luella (née Mauer) Hoffman.

On Dec. 14, 1958, Don was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Caskey, who preceded him in death.

Don was employed by Vulcan Materials as a heavy equipment operator. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing baseball, fishing and was an avid bowler. He was notorious for putzing around the house, attempting to fix something and never putting it back together.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his daughters, Victoria Peterson, Terri Matson and Kathy Hoffman; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Darlene Frahm and Donna Mosher; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Bertha Kirchoff and Dolores Barieka; brothers, Thomas and Edward Hoffman; son-in-law, Larry Reeser; and great-great-granddaughter, Victorianna Gister.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Donald Jerome Hoffman courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.