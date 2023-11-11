Obituary for Janet Gail Gergen

April 16, 1943 – November 6, 2023

Janet Gail Gergen, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday evening, Nov. 6, 2023.

Janet Gail Gergen

Janet was born in Racine on April 16, 1943, to the late Everett and Anna Ruth (née Pilat) Peterson.

She was a 1961 graduate of Washington Park High School. Various places employed Jan throughout her career. Her favorite position was serving as a cashier for Pick-N-Save, where she enjoyed the many conversations and friendships established with shoppers for over 15 years.

Among many of her interests, Jan enjoyed root beer and hamburgers, playing board games with family, especially with the younger generation, watching TV game shows and nature programs, shooting pool, bowling, had a lead foot in her car and absolutely loved animals – especially her Cocker Spaniels and Boston Terriers over the years (currently her canine companion, Abby). Above all, Jan was happiest while being surrounded by her entire family.

Surviving are her son, Joe (Brenda) Thoennes; daughter, Kris Hach; daughter-in-law, Ashley Gustin; adored grandchildren, Jenna and Lindsey Thoennes, Jimmy (Chasity Lochowitz) Hach and RyLee Hach, Gage, Dane and Vada Gergen; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Kennedy Hach; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles “Chuck” Gergen; dear son, David Andrew Gergen; and brother, Ronald Peterson.

Services

Services celebrating Jan’s life will be held at noon on Nov. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment, next to her beloved Chuck, will take place in Graceland Cemetery on Monday.

In memory of Jan, contributions to your favorite local animal shelter or rescue have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Janet Gail Gergen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.