Obituary for Ned N. Geerdts

November 14, 1949 – November 1, 2023

Ned N. Geerdts, 73, of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at the Elder Care Cottages in Waterford.

Ned N. Geerdts

Ned was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 14, 1949, to the late Gustave “Goody” and Helen (née Haslam) Geerdts. He grew up in Milwaukee in a small home on Fratney Street and attended Fratney Grade School and Riverside High School.

He worked for Complete Tree Service for many years. He enjoyed his cowboy hat collection, watching the Packers, casino trips, making people laugh, playing cribbage, spending time at the family cottage on Lake Winneconne and celebrating the Geerdts Christmas in July party.

Ned is survived by his children, Brett Geerdts, Tracy (David) Weber, and Brian (Julia) Geerdts; grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Dante (Alyssa Wynn), and Tristan Geerdts, Nathan and Chloe Weber, Gabriel and Preston Geerdts; great-grandchild, Paisley Geerdts; brother, Jerry Geerdts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Haferbecker; three brothers, James, Michael and Thomas Geerdts; and love of his life, Kathy Hauer.

Services

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive. Celebrate Ned’s life with us the way he lived!

The family would like to thank Elder Care Cottages for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Ned’s honor.

Obituary and photo of Ned N. Geerdts courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.