Obituary for Peter John McNamara

April 6, 1942 – November 1, 2023

Peter John McNamara, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. He was born in Chicago on April 6, 1942, the son of the late Francis and Mary Therese McNamara.

On Feb. 13, 1993, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Sally A. Henriksen. Peter and Sally made their home and raised their precious son, John, in Mt. Prospect, Ill., and moved to Racine seven years ago. Pete was an electronics buyer with a few companies, lastly Leeds Electronics, and retired in 2007.

Peter was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Racine, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Foresters and participated in the Thursday group at the Racine Senior Center. Pete was a strong church singer and enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge.

He also enjoyed being a HAM radio operator, doing sudoku puzzles and rooting on the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Bears and Bulls. He loved to laugh as well as make others laugh.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother to his dear sister, Mary Frances Crescente; uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 1321 N Burning Bush Lane, Mt. Prospect, Ill., with Fr. Steve Dombrowski officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet prior to the Mass from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry or your preferred charity would be greatly appreciated.

