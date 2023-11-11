Obituary for Roger James Hendrickson

November 26, 1936 – October 25, 2023

Roger James Hendrickson, 86, of Sturtevant, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. He was born at home in Virginia, Minn., on Nov. 26, 1936, to Edward Alexander and Lilja Senja (née Maki) Hendrickson, the fourth of four children. He grew up in Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis.

Roger James Hendrickson

Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, enlisting in 1954. He spent just over three years in the Navy, including a year stationed in Japan.

He married Diane Haushalter on Dec. 14, 1963, in Racine. They had three children, but they divorced in 1984.

Roger was a dedicated mail carrier in West Racine, retiring in April 1994 after over 32 years of federal service. He also loved music and served as a drummer in the Racine Municipal Band for 20 years. For several years after retirement, he continued to stay busy by delivering flowers for Zirbel’s and newspapers for the Racine Journal-Times.

In his free time, Roger was an excellent card player and enjoyed playing pool, Scrabble, horseshoes, tennis and bowling. He also enjoyed listening to the Brewers, Bucks, Badgers and Packers. He liked watching old movies on his DVD player, listening to music, doing crossword puzzles and sudoku and reading mysteries and action stories.

Having been a mailman, Roger appreciated all the seasons Wisconsin offers, even winter. He used as few labor-saving devices as he could: he shoveled snow with a shovel, mowed his lawn with a push lawn mower, and washed his dishes by hand.

Roger is survived by his children, Barb Caffrey of Sturtevant and Connie Lunde of Brookfield, and Jim Hendrickson of Bloomington, Ind.; and grandchildren, Jenni Lunde and Jamie Yocherer. He is also survived by his sister, Merna Hammerbeck of Superior; and his ex-wife, Diane Hendrickson of Racine.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lilja; father, Edward; brother, Richard Hendrickson of Gaithersburg, Md.; and sister, Laurice Lillich of Racine.

Services

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Boys Town in memory of Roger James Hendrickson.

Obituary and photo of Roger James Hendrickson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.