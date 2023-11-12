Obituary for Bertha Mae Swanigan

September 6, 1932 – November 8, 2023

Bertha Mae Swanigan, 91, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Quitman, Mo., to the late Will and Laura Riley. She relocated to Racine at an early age where she later became a business and property owner.

Bertha was a proud and faithful member of Second Baptist Church where she sang with The Voices for over 60 years! She was also a member of the SBC Mother’s Board, The Eastern Stars, Elks Club and Ethnic Elders.

Bertha had a deep passion for people, cooking, fishing, bowling, and donating to multiple charities!

She is survived by her sons, She’Rue (Xarialia) Riley and Michael Swanigan of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Melissa (Warren) Mitchell of Kenosha; grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Riley, Melissa Riley, Marisa Swanigan, DeQontae Swanigan, Deontae Swanigan and Treveon (Morgan) Swanigan; brothers, Pastor Willie (Alice) Riley and Arthur (Tina) Riley both of Racine.

She also leaves behind her special miracle great-grandchild, Maddisyn Swanigan; best friend for over 60 years, Jane Foster; special loved one, Lula Spears; a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Matthew Swanigan; brothers, Leon and J.C. Riley; and her sisters, Mamie Oliver and Magnolia Booker.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Bertha Mae Swanigan courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.