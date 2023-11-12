Obituary for Carol Jean Vavrin

December 5, 1926 – November 6, 2023

Carol Jean Vavrin, a lifelong resident of Racine, died on Nov. 6 from natural causes at the age of 96. She was born in Racine on Dec. 5, 1926, to Walter and Martha Grau.

Carol Jean Vavrin

She graduated from Horlick High School in 1944, attended Carroll College in Waukesha, and graduated in 1951 from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., with a bachelor’s degree in music, cum laude.

She traveled the world as an Army Chaplain’s spouse, living in Germany and Okinawa, and several posts in the U.S. During this time in the Army, she volunteered to direct large multinational musical programs. In the 1970s, she taught music at elementary schools in Canon City and Buena Vista Colorado.

From the early 1980s to 2018, Carol taught music at Jefferson and Gifford Elementary Schools. In 1990, she was selected as PTA Teacher of the Year for the State of Wisconsin.

Carol was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church until they combined with St. Andrews Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church to form United Lutheran Church.

Her hobbies included playing the piano, flower arranging, and home decorating both inside and yard projects.

She is survived by her two sons, John (Laura) Vavrin, Dave (Tracey) Vavrin; grandchildren, Lindsay, Katelynn, Nick, Sarah and William; and great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Landon and Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Grau; brother, Wallace Grau; and husband, Jerome Vavrin.

Services

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 14 at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St., with a memorial service to start at noon. She will be interred at Mound Cemetery next to her parents and husband.

Memorial donations can be made to United Lutheran Church in Racine.

Obituary and photo of Carol Jean Vavrin courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.