Obituary for Esther Ramirez

September 22, 1950 – November 4, 2023

Esther Ramirez, 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of family, on Saturday evening, Nov. 4, 2023. Esther was a 14-year cancer survivor and had courageously struggled with dementia for the past several years.

Esther was born in Racine on Sept. 22, 1950, to the late Domingo and Marguerita (née Delgado) Fernandez. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School.

On July 5, 1968, in Snyder, Texas, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jose Eugenio Ramirez. Esther completely excelled at her main vocation in life of being a full-time mother. Later in life, she enjoyed working at SC Johnson Wingspread for several years.

Esther and Joe attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking, crocheting, shopping, crossword puzzles, cross stitching, watching classic TV shows and movies, and just the simple things in life, like painting her nails. Above all, Esther’s world revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Joe; their children, Lydia (William) Bausch, Joe (Kristine) Ramirez and Eve (Todd) Gunderson; grandchildren, Dylan A. Bausch, Mari J. Ramirez, Kali V. Ramirez, Maya K. Ramirez, Zachary A. Gunderson, Zoe Gunderson and Caleb J. Gunderson; siblings, Jane Trinidad, Jesse Fernandez, Danny (Kim) Fernandez, Artie Fernandez, Domingo (Geri) Fernandez and Connie Tenuta; sister-in-law, Karen Fernandez; brothers-in-law, Sirilo Sabala and Johnnie Ramirez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by siblings, Yolanda (Alfredo Sr.) Trinidad, Samuel Fernandez and Olga Sabala; and by Joe’s parents, Jose and Maria Gloria Ramirez.

Services

Services celebrating Esther’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Young M. Choi for guiding and helping mom beat cancer for the past 14 years. Your compassionate care and support will always be remembered.

