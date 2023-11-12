Obituary for Michael Joseph Novy

August 22, 1974 – November 7, 2023

Michael Joseph Novy, 49, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born in Hinsdale, Ill., on Aug. 22, 1974, the son of Thomas and Phyllis (née Mueller) Novy.

Michael Joseph Novy

On Jan. 6, 2023, Michael was united in marriage to Brenda Lee Running. He proposed to her in front of Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night at the MOMA in New York City. They had eight years together and loved each other completely. He always made her feel very cherished.

He was employed by International Thermal Systems. He enjoyed his job and was often thinking about problems and how to fix them, even when he wasn’t at work. His work as a senior field service engineer involved travel that took him to China, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, Canada and around the United States.

His favorite parts of traveling were interacting with the people, learning about the culture, picking up on different languages and eating new foods. Though his wife wasn’t there, he would call her every day and share his adventures with her.

Mike was passionate about sailing, and given a choice, would rather be on water than land. He looked forward to having family and friends gather at the boat to watch the 4th of July fireworks every year. He loved to cook for family and friends and enjoyed planning gatherings when he was well.

Playing guitar proved to be relaxing for Mike – he even had a guitar on some of his trips. He was very thankful for his friendship with Brian Blank, who taught him guitar riffs. It was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Brenda; children, Meagan, Ryan and Aiden Novy, Olivia, Jake, Ben and David Stephan, Ashleigh Sandbach (fiancé Andrew Wiesner); shoestring grandfather to Carter, Paul and Ryleigh; mother, Phyllis Novy; mother-in-law, Bonnie Running; brothers, Charles (Teri) Novy, Thomas (Karen) Novy, Daniel (Chia) Novy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends, including Angie and Chris Sizemore and Anne Merletti.

Michael Joseph Novy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Novy; and his friend, Brian Blank.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Michael Joseph Novy’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

A very special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and staff for their loving and compassionate care shown to Mike and his family. You really did make him feel cared for.

Thank you to Dr. Timothy Fenske and the Froedtert team for trying everything that could be done. Thank you to all of the nurses at Froedtert Grace Clinic, Drexel, ICU and CFAC for taking care of Mike with compassion and kindness.

A special thank you to Melissa, Collin, the palliative team and Horizon Hospice for helping Mike and his family through the worst. Thank you to Bonnie Running for the extra help and care she gave to Mike.

Obituary and photo of Michael Joseph Novy courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.