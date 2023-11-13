MILWAUKEE COUNTY — On Nov. 20, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a virtual meeting to discuss a proposed modification to the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the We Energies Generating Station in Oak Creek.

The virtual meeting will discuss the potential authorization of a new wastewater treatment system on Elm Road.

The meeting will take place online via Zoom at 5 p.m. online. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online.

About the We Energies Elm Road Generating Station

According to the DNR, to comply with recent federal regulations, the We Energies Elm Road Generating Station has installed advanced treatment for wastewater from the plant’s flue gas desulfurization system, which is an air scrubber used to remove sulfur dioxide from air emissions.

Once operating, this system will provide enhanced removal of contaminants including mercury, arsenic, selenium and nitrate/nitrite before discharge to Lake Michigan, according to the DNR.

To monitor compliance with the new federal regulations, on Sept. 12, the DNR proposed to modify the We Energies facility’s existing Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to establish a dedicated sampling point for treated flue gas desulfurization wastewater.

This proposed permit action does not increase existing limitations for mercury, arsenic or any other pollutants at the final outfall.

Virtual meeting welcomes public comments

The hearing will include an informational presentation and the opportunity to provide comments or ask clarifying questions related to the proposed permit modification for DNR staff to answer.

More information on the proposed modification and hearing is available on the DNR’s website.