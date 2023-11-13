MOUNT PLEASANT — With the development of one set of data centers underway, Microsoft is expanding its footprint in Mount Pleasant by investing billions more in additional data centers.

Press releases from the village and Gov. Tony Evers provide details about the additional $1.4 billion investment the tech giant is making in the area originally cleared for Foxconn. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 10.

Microsoft expanding data center footprint

Last March, village, county, and state officials announced Microsoft’s initial $1 billion investment, including the purchase and sale agreement for about 315 acres of land within TID 5 for $50 million and plans to build a data center campus. The first phase of the project is scheduled to complete in 2026.

The company’s expansion includes an additional 1,030 acres in TID 5, bringing Microsoft’s land ownership to 1,345 acres, most of which is part of the 2,500 acres Mount Pleasant purchased for Foxconn. The total value of the additional purchase is upwards of $100 million, according to a story from our partners at TMJ4.

Microsoft’s bigger investment is an effort “to meet the evolving computational needs of its global customer base, expanding on Microsoft’s $1 billion investment announced earlier this year, which is already among the largest single private sector investments in Wisconsin history,” the village’s press release reads.

The financial upside for the village and Racine County is significant. Here’s how the proceeds from the sale will be allocated:

$16 million that would otherwise be due to Foxconn will be retained by the Village to fund the 2023 Make-Up Payment and a portion of the 2024 Area I Special Assessment payment due from Foxconn;

$24 million will fully pay for County bonds issued to acquire Area II and III lands;

Approximately $12 million will fund the completion of infrastructure along Wisconn Valley Way;

$12 million will be paid to the County for obligations the Village owes to the County (as part of the Village/County Cooperation Agreement); and

$36 million will be held in reserve to secure municipal debt (under an amendment to the Village/County Cooperation Agreement).

“(This) announcement is further evidence of Microsoft’s long-term commitment to Racine County,” said Bo Wallace, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Data Centers, Americas Region. “We are focused on bringing benefits to the community through our investments in our data centers and through partnerships with local organizations. I would like to thank the leadership and staff of Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant for their support of our development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we expand our presence in southeast Wisconsin.”

Site preparation continues Monday November 13, 2023 at the site of the new Microsoft data center campus in Mount Pleasant. Originally encompassing 315 acres, Microsoft’s local footprint is expanding to 1,345 acres for an expanded campus, in the area originally purchased by the village for Foxconn. Phase 1 is scheduled to open in 2026. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Charitable support accompanies purchase agreements

Microsoft’s investment in the greater Racine area goes beyond its data centers. The company is also allocating $4.5 million to a number of organizations working throughout the community:

$4,200,000 to restore approximately 1.5 miles of Lamparek Creek

$100,000 for water restoration projects with Root-Pike WIN

$200,000 for United Way of Racine County’s programming and STEM education

“We are thrilled to see a global powerhouse like Microsoft continue to see the value and benefit of growing their operations here in Wisconsin and the booming Southeast region of our state,” said Evers in his press release. “We are also especially grateful for the collaboration of the many local partners that helped make this significant announcement possible. Microsoft’s injection of billions of dollars to expand its operations in Mount Pleasant will have a positive impact that will be felt in the region and across our state for years, and I cannot wait for this partnership to continue to strengthen and develop as this effort moves forward.”