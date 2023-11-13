RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — The 2024 Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition is seeking participation from local youth.

All students studying orchestral instruments or piano, who are in 9th through 12th grade are eligible to compete.

The community, family members, teachers and friends of competing musicians will be invited to attend the competition in early February.

Apply to participate

The 2024 Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition is slated for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Rood, Kenosha.

Applications are available online, as well as rules and requirements for the competition.

There is a nominal admission fee of $25. Applications must be submitted by

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Previous winners – Credit: Racine Symphony Orchestra

Opportunities available with Orchestra

Cash prizes will be awarded to First, Second and Third Place finalists.

Additionally, the first-place winner will perform with the Racine Symphony Orchestra at the Spring Masterworks Concert.

The first-place winner must be available to perform as a guest soloist with the RSO at the April 13

concert at 7:30 p.m., including all rehearsals on April 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact info@racinesymphony.org or 262-636-9285 for more information or questions.