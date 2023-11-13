Populations in rural communities are impacted by poor health outcomes. On Nov. 16, Rural Health Day will be observed as a way to raise awareness about health disparities facing rural communities.

At this time, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports 61 million people – nearly 20% of the U.S. population – lives in a rural area.

According to a 2020 presidential advisory from the AHA, people who live in rural communities live three fewer years than people in urban areas and death rates from heart disease and stroke are noticeably higher among people who live in rural versus metropolitan and urban areas of the country.

Rural Health Day strives to remind communities across America and in Wisconsin that where you live should not determine how long you live.

4 factors leading to poorer health in rural areas

Per the AHA, factors that contribute to poor health among people in rural areas include:

Physical access to healthcare, including clinical and mental healthcare providers, is often difficult in rural areas due to geographical terrain and a lack of local public transportation.

Health behaviors that increase cardiovascular risks, such as tobacco use and lack of physical activity, are more common among rural populations, as is poorer mental health.

In recent years, the opioid crisis has contributed to soaring rates of drug use and overdose in rural communities. Opioid-related mortality is substantially higher in some rural regions of the country compared to urban areas.

Social determinants of health contribute to poor cardiovascular outcomes in rural populations as compared to urban populations. Income, education, employment, housing, transportation, and food insecurity all contribute to one’s health – rural populations fare less well on average for all these indicators.



“The American Heart Association is cognizant to the fact that America’s rural regions are very unique and that there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to eliminating rural health disparities,” said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, American Heart Association volunteer president, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and Simon H. Stertzer Professor of Medicine & Radiology at the Stanford School of Medicine. “While there are some commonalities among rural areas, we must tailor our strategies to meet the needs of all communities from the Arkansas Delta to the prairies of Wyoming, the plains of Texas, the mountains of Appalachia and beyond. Within a matter of miles, people can have vastly different experiences that impact their health outcomes.”

Rural Health Day making change in rural communities

The AHA is working to help increase healthy life expectancy in rural communities in the United States.

By bringing awareness to hypertension prevention, improving access to care and addressing CPR training and cardiac response times in outlying communities.

In addition, telehealth and digitally enabled health care is leveraged for patients in communities with broadband, though technology is lagging in the most remote areas.

“Addressing the unique needs of rural populations to improve health and well-being is critically important for the overall health and well-being of the nation,” Wu said. “Broad, innovative and sustained approaches are needed that address the tough underlying structural, social and policy issues that have challenged other areas of the country and health care systems and have manifested themselves as particularly severe and vexing in rural areas and populations.”

3 ways rural communities can get help

According to the AHA, the organization is working to improve:

HeartCorps, an initiative to support the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders. This program prioritizes areas with high rates of uncontrolled blood pressure or cardiovascular disease, increased social vulnerability and shortages of health professionals. 100 HeartCorps members to be deployed to many rural communities comprising 30 states across the country including Wisconsin. A full list of states is available.

$20 million in research funding through the Health Equity Research Network on Improving Access to Care and other Health Inequities in Rural America. The research initiative comprises a network of special projects focused on advancing the understanding of the factors that impact health in rural America.

AHA launched its Rural Health Care Outcomes Accelerator to provide up to 700 rural hospitals with no-cost access to Get With The Guidelines® quality programs for coronary artery disease, heart failure and stroke. AHA established rural recognition program for these hospitals to assist in communicating their commitment to care excellence with the communities they serve.



