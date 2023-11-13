RACINE — New and unwrapped toys are needed for the reoccurring Focus on Community Toy Drive that runs until Dec. 8.

The local nonprofit requests donations to be able to give toys to local children this holiday season.

Toy Drive requests

This Toy Drive will serve age groups 0 to 14 years old.

“We can use toys for preschoolers, baby dolls, action figures, remote control cars, basketball or soccer balls, craft kits, makeup kits,” the nonprofit stated. “We can also use stocking stuffers, coloring books, crayons, small toys, small games.”

The target price range of the toys is $10 to $25. Duplicate toys are welcome and encouraged by the nonprofit.

Great Northern donates Barbies and Hot Wheels each year to the Focus on Community Toy Drive so they ask that community members do not donate these items.

Toy shop opens

“On Dec 9th we open up a toy shop for our participants in our programs to pick out 2 toys per child for the holiday season. If we get a large amount, after we serve our participants, we can open it up to the public by registration only. Last year we reached 85 families in our community, this included participants and others,” stated the organization.

Monetary donations

In addition, monetary donations are accepted.

Donations can be made online.

Drop off donations

Toy donations are being accepted via drop-off.

Donations can be made Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. at the Focus on Community office at 1240 Washington Ave.

Can’t drop off? Request a pick-up by emailing focus@focusracing.org.