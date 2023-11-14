RACINE — There was wide-ranging debate on issues from the proposed 2024 budget as city leaders considered the impacts of increasing parking fees, employee benefits and wage differentials.

The Committee of the Whole met on Thursday to discuss proposed amendments to the 2024 city budget. The committee voted unanimously to recommend the Racine Common Council adopt the budget as amended. The vote on the budget will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Parking fees amended

Parking fees for the city were increased across the board in the city’s 2024 budget. The parking system is an enterprise fund, which means it is intended to pay for itself. However, parking fees have not been increased in 10 years, and the structures themselves require repair and maintenance.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to less use of the parking structures, as many worked at home for a long period of time and many are still working from home, which contributed to financial losses in the parking system.

Alderman Amanda Paffrath expressed concern the fees associated with the increase could create a hardship for small businesses and those who live downtown who pay a monthly fee to use the city’s parking garages. The increase in fees will take place immediately in 2024, so there was little notice of the increases for those who use the system.

She introduced an amendment that would hold the fees to 2023 levels. Paffrath suggested fees could be increased incrementally so business owners and downtown residents have time to adjust to the increase.

Alderman Jeff Coe added his concern about people on a fixed income and said: “A bump like this could be catastrophic.”

Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, described the parking system as “in a bit of dire straits.”

She said she understood the concerns of those whose parking fees were being increased, but the system had to absolutely start generating revenue for maintenance on the parking ramps. In fact, Fischer continued, the maintenance would have to happen regardless and it would just be a matter of where the money came from.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian observed with all the improvements to downtown, including the addition of the boutique hotel, and the city’s vision to increase tourism, the increased use might cover the losses from repairs.

The motion to amend the budget was approved.

Employee benefits for retention

The city’s 2024 budget included multiple benefits implemented to help employee retention, including an increase in tuition reimbursement and an increase in the city’s contribution to the employees’ HSA (Health Savings Account).

However, some members of the Racine Common Council expressed concern about the long-term sustainability of the benefits.

The proposed 2024 budget included an increase in tuition reimbursement from $1,000 to $4,000. The reimbursement rate has not been increased since it was established in 2008.

The funds are available for college classes or training that leads to professional certification, which is seen as important because it allows employees to be promoted into jobs requiring certain certifications or credentials.

There are 30 – or perhaps a bit fewer – city employees using the program.

Alderman Rene Kelly was supportive of tuition reimbursement generally but submitted an amendment to decrease the proposed amount from $4,000 to $2,000. She explained the city needed to be more forward-thinking because in a few years, there might not be funds to pay for the benefit, and employee benefits can be difficult to scale back once they have gotten used to them.

While sustainability was the word of the night, members of the common council spoke out in support of the $4,000 in tuition reimbursement/year because the other word of the night was inflation.

Alderman Marcus West pointed out education is expensive.

“As someone who just went through school, I can tell you and assure you that $2,000 is not enough,” he said. “In fact, $4,000 is not enough.”

Alderman Alicia Jarrett pointed out that the cost of a credit for a single class has changed significantly since 2008.

Kaprelian added it sent a good message to the employees that the city supports their growth.

The motion to amend the budget failed.

HSA contributions

However, the effort to reduce the city’s contribution to employee HSAs was successful, but it may also have been a mistake.

The 2024 proposed budget included an increase to employee HSAs that brought the city’s contribution to $1.2 million. The benefit is open to all employees – including the police and fire departments. The amount of the contribution is based on wage levels. For example, those making $50,000 or less receive a larger contribution than other wage earners. However, those living in the city also receive a 10% city resident differential.

Alderman Coe introduced a motion that would have reduced the HSA contribution in the 2024 city budget from $1.2 million to $855,375 – a savings of $359,625.

He cited a concern about future revenue, or lack of it, as the reason.

“We cannot afford to keep making these large-scale contributions,” he said.

Alternatively, Alderman Mary Land supported the $1.2 million proposal.

“If we have a little bit of money to help them with that now, I think we should give it to them,” she said.

Paffrath agreed, adding that while sustainability was also important to her, city employees did take a hit to their benefits package a few years before when the city switched to a high deductible plan.

“As a city, we’re employers,” Paffrath said. “I’m always an advocate for trying to give people who work for us in the city as much as we can afford to.”

Fischer said the city began contributing to the HSAs to help employees adjust to the high-deductible healthcare plans. She added there could be “concerns about funding to this level in the future.”

The motion failed.

Alderman Mollie Jones then made a motion to keep the HSA contributions to the 2023 level, which passed.

She later requested a reconsideration of the motion, stating her intention was to keep the HSA levels to what they were in the 2024 proposed budget – not the 2023 budget. However, the common council voted against a reconsideration of the matter.

There are other options for reinstating the HSA contributions that were proposed in the 2024 budget. Mayor Cory Mason, for example, could exercise a line-item veto, and the matter would go before the common council again.

Mason said without the city’s HSA contribution, the wage increase employees are getting would simply disappear into healthcare costs.

Revisiting the pay differential

City employees who are not represented by a union are receiving a 4% wage increase. However, those living in the city may receive a bit more. The proposed 2024 budget increases the wage differential for employees living in the city from 3% to 4%.

The common council adopted the wage differential to encourage employees to live in the city where they serve and to offset the higher cost of doing so.

Coe proposed the budget be amended and the 1% increase in the wage differential be removed.

He said he was just as much opposed to the wage differential now as he was when it was first proposed. He predicted at the time it would cause issues between employees, he said and claimed that is what has happened – leading to poor morale.

“We should support all city employees the same way,” he said.

The aldermen who did not support the wage differential when it was adopted have not warmed up to it as the years have passed.

Kaprelian called it a “flawed philosophy” and added “We’re punishing people who choose to work for us” by supporting different wages for people doing the same work.

The motion failed.

Additional amendments

Additional amendments to the proposed budget included:

A proposal to demolish the Lincoln Park Bridge without replacing it was approved. The funding will come from TID 28. The bridge has been closed for years due to safety concerns.

A proposal to allot an additional $14,000 to Neighborhood Watch – bringing the city’s contribution to $50,000 – was approved.

A proposal to spend $15,000 on a study for a potential consolidation of health care services provided by the city and county was approved. A motion to provide $20,000 toward new floors at the Geneva St. COP House was approved. A motion to spend $22,000 to have the paths in Myer Park plowed during the winter was approved. The funds were for a trial year and the issue will be revisited in the next budget year. Budget changes and allotments Graphics from previous budget meetings show the proposed changes and where the money goes within the budget. Public Safety costs more than the other five government functions combined.

