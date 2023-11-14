Obituary for Barbara Lynn Koran

October 16, 1945 – November 4, 2023

Barbara Lynn Koran passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. She was born in Racine on Oct. 16, 1945, to John L. and Gladys (née Friedrichs) Koran.

Barbara Lynn Koran

Barbara was educated in the Racine school system, where she later taught for 37 years at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary, Giese Elementary and McKinley Middle School. She received her bachelor’s degree in upper elementary education from UW-Oshkosh and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from National Lewis University.

Barbara was a lifelong member of Atonement Lutheran Church; her faith was very important to her.

Survivors include her sister, Valeria (Clois) Shook; sisters-in-law, Susan Koran and Diane Koran; nephews and nieces, James Koran, Steven (Melissa) Koran, Julie Koran, Juvanda Anderson, Durane Shook; great-nieces and great-nephews, Karrica Anderson, Kyle, Eric and Christina Koran, Jakob, Madeline and Abigail Koran; godchildren, Nancy Sorensen, Steve Koran and L. Dugan Nichols.

She also considered her former students as a part of her extended family. She loved learning about them and was proud of their accomplishments. There are also many close friends she included in her family circle and loved dearly.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Koran.

Services

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Reverend Justin Kierzek officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10 to 11 am.

Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Barbara in a special way may direct memorials to her church or one’s favorite charity.

Barbara would like to thank those at The Villa at Lincoln Park who cared for her during her time there, as well as those friends and relatives who kept her in their thoughts.

Obituary and photo of Barbara Lynn Koran courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.