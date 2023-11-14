The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued a recall and a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory for health departments due to high lead levels in certain applesauce products.

Ongoing investigation

An investigation is ongoing researching the potential link between high blood lead levels (BLLs) consuming certain cinnamon-containing apple purée and applesauce products.

Read the following investigation:

Investigation of Elevated Lead Levels: Applesauce Pouches (November 2023) | FDA

Illness linked to lead

Multiple states have reported potential cases to of high blood lead levels (BLLs) in children who have consumed recalled cinnamon-containing applesauce products that have high levels of lead.

Illness to products consumed by children and others should be considered and report cases to their local health authorities. Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if you suspect a child may have been exposed to lead.

Symptoms of lead toxicity

According to the FDA, the following information was provided in the investigation.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity.

Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms, however the symptoms can develop from short and long-term exposure including the following:

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia.

Longer-term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss.

Recalled applesauce products

Multiple reports of products have been tested and results indicate the products contained extremely high levels of lead.

The product brands are: WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis.

The companies have initiated voluntary recalls of certain lots of the following products:

WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches

Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

More information about the specific recalled products may be found on the FDA’s website.