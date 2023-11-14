RACINE — Horlick High School’s Theater Arts program will debut their fall play, “THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG,” on Nov. 16. The show will run through Nov. 19.

This show is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy. The play is described as a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. It’s Broadway’s funniest smash hit.

Synopsis

The students at Horlick welcome viewers to the opening night of Cornley Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

As the title says, the play goes wrong time and time again, as an unconscious lady leads the way, a corpse struggles to play dead, and actors trip over everything, including their lines, in this show.

The Daily Beast described the show as “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!” and Huffpost said it’s a show that is “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!” and there will be no shortage of gut-busting laughs.

‘THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG’ showtimes at Horlick

“THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG” showtimes are:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m.

The performances are at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, in the theater.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticket Spicket online.

General Admission tickets are $10. Student and Senior tickets are $5. IDs may be required at the gate.

Note that debit and credit purchase transactions are being accepted both in advance and at the door. There will be no cash transactions for tickets.

For more information, please contact Director Kate Kowbel at katherine.kowbel@rusd.org or by calling the Horlick Main Office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 262-619-4300.