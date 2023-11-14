Obituary for Irene Schmidt

February 6, 1933 – November 8, 2023

Irene Schmidt, 90, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Irene Schmidt

Irene was born in Racine on Feb. 6, 1933, to Louis and Mary (née Muranski) Pongo.

She married Herbert A. Schmidt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine on Sept. 14, 1951. They were high school sweethearts at Racine Lutheran High School after meeting on a blind date as Blondie and Dagwood at a costume party, where they were matched up as characters. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2007.

Irene was a very kind, caring and giving person. She would always go above and beyond to care for her family and help others in need. On special occasions she would make her Hungarian kapusta, and a Thanksgiving favorite, her mother’s turkey dressing.

Irene had many friendships that she formed with the neighborhood families over the years, and she still got together with girlfriends from high school through her later years.

Irene is survived by her children, Mark (Joann) Schmidt, Julie (Wayne) Heusdens and Jane (Trent) Michels; grandchildren, Jason Schmidt and Eric Schmidt, Jesse Kaplan and Kristina Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Addison, Ella, Selina and Justin; brother-in-law, Ronald (Rose) Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Jocelyn Janzow. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathy Kaplan; son-in-law, Dennis Heusdens; sister, Rosemary (Richard) Roedema; sister-in-law, Marlene (John) Jenel; and brother-in-law, John Janzow.

Services

A visitation for Irene will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 16 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at noon. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.

Obituary and photo of Irene Schmidt courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.