RACINE — A fourth person has been charged in the scheme to deliver contraband items to inmates in the Racine County Jail (RCJ).

Shannon Ford, 52, of Kenosha, was charged on Nov. 8 with delivery of narcotics and five counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Shannon Ford – Credit: Kenosha County Jail

Ford is in custody at the RCJ where bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Ford is accused of providing Percocet and other prohibited items to Andrew Crutcher, 33, an inmate at RCJ. Allegedly, the items were delivered by Brittany Perez, 36, who was the contracted director of Mental Health Services.

Crutcher and Perez were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

The criminal complaint: Tip, jail shakedown reveals contraband

According to the criminal complaint, corrections officers confiscated two cell phones, oxycodone pills, tobacco, rolling papers, a makeshift pipe, three pens, and two razors.

The items were located in the cells of Crutcher and another inmate, Tarvis Koker, 21.

Case history

The investigation into the scheme to smuggle contraband into the RCJ began on Nov. 3 when an inmate sent a message through the jail system indicating he had information about contraband in the jail. He identified the contraband and alleged that a mental health professional was smuggling the contraband in for an inmate.

He indicated the contraband was in the maximum-security dayroom, where inmates who have had problems previously while incarcerated or whose charges warranted incarceration with limited privileges are held.

Investigators reviewed video footage of the dayroom and observed an inmate identified as Koker take something from the back of the television and return to his cell.

There was a subsequent search of the dayroom. While officers searched, Crutcher was seen bending over the toilet in an apparent attempt to get rid of evidence. When he was searched, officers allegedly found a lighter, tobacco, rolling papers, three pens, a razor, and nine pills that were later identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Officers also located a second phone with a USB charger a piece of yellow paper potentially laced with K2 – a narcotic – and a razor.

Koker allegedly told authorities the phone was a community phone that anyone could use, and he made calls every day.

Investigators downloaded the contents of the phone and found text messages between Crutcher and Perez where he made requests for items he allegedly wanted smuggled into the jail.

However, the text messages also demonstrated Perez was having doubts about the arrangements. She wrote, “I will bring this last package but nothing else.” Later she added, “I shouldn’t have done it in the first place. I don’t even know what caused me to do it in the first place … ugh.” She also wrote, “I just know in my heart it’s not who I am … I don’t know why I didn’t stand my ground about it, I care about you, and I think I just knew you wanted it.”

There are also text messages between Ford and Perez as Ford was the person who procured the contraband for Perez to take into the jail.

The connection between Crutcher and Ford was not released in the criminal complaint. However, their text messages indicate they did know each other.

Court appearances

Perez was charged with nine counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. A first appearance was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Nov. 28.

No charges have been filed against Crutcher or Koker to date for the contraband.