Obituary for John Lambert, ‘Benny’

September 22, 1954 – November 6, 2023

John Lambert, “Benny,” 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at his home in Racine. Born Sept. 22, 1954, in Rockford, Ill., Benny was the second son and the sixth child out of the 17 children born to the late John Oliver and Murlia (née Parham) Lambert.

In 1963, his family moved to Racine, where Benny was baptized at Twelfth Street Church of God in Christ, attended Lincoln Elementary and McKinley Jr High, graduating from Horlick High School, “Class of 1972.”

Benny was a loyal and skilled employee who worked for more than four decades in occupations such as assembly line, CNC machinist and welding while being employed by several employers, including American Motors/Chrysler, Via Systems, Link and others before he retired.

Benny was a loving man and an easy-going guy. He took the phrase “there’s no place like home” to heart. He loved being at home cooking and grilling, relaxing outdoors, listening to his favorite “jams” or meticulously maintaining his yard (he despised leaves that had fallen to the ground). Keeping his cars clean was routine, as well as reading newspapers to stay current on local and world events.

While generally considered the quiet type, he would passionately express his opinions using elaborate hand gestures on matters that were meaningful to him. He rooted for Green Bay and was a wiz at math. Most importantly, Benny loved his family.

He was a reliable and dependable man of his word, but he didn’t mince his words. He’d give it to you straight; “the real deal” – a giver who never asked for anything in return, would do anything to help someone and give you the shirt off his back. You could always count on Benny to crack you up at family gatherings.

Benny will deeply be missed by the love of his life, Jacqueline Griffin; sons, John Jermaine, John Benny (Jakitta) Jr, Teran (Seira) Griffin, of Racine; daughter, Marina Slack; grandchildren, Martinaya Lusk, John Benny Lambert III, Javetta Lambert, and Jacob Lambert, Taniyah Griffin, Teraji Griffin, Tylyn Griffin, Alexandra Ford, Alissa Ford; and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving him are brothers, Mark Lambert of Texas, Jerome Lambert of Racine, Thomas Jeff (Angie) Lambert of Mt. Pleasant, and Ray Lambert of Texas; sisters, Norma J. Beal of Kenosha, Donna (Joe) Smith of Racine, Rosemary (William) Carr of Arkansas, Marsha, (Al) Conner of Mt Pleasant, Lena (Calvin) Parker of Texas, Johnnie (Carlton) Irving of California, Valerie (Larry) Hall of Texas, Marina Lambert of Racine; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, an aunt, uncles and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his daughter, LaTiesha Lambert; siblings, Ron Christopher Lambert, Lonnie Lambert, Wanda Martin, James Lambert; and niece, Yvette Martin.

Services

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church of Racine, 3303 Nicholson Road, with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.