Obituary for Scott A. Williams

January 17, 1965 – November 7, 2023

Scott A. Williams, 58, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Scott A. Williams

Scott was born in Racine on Jan. 17, 1965, to Ralph and Shirley (née Van Bree) Williams. He married Brandy Haskins. Together they opened APS Appliances.

Scott was a jokester and liked to make others laugh. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting, gambling, playing Fortnite and riding his motorcycle. Scott took up farming when he moved to Caledonia. Most importantly he loved the time spent with his family and his dogs.

Scott will be missed by his wife, Brandy Williams; children, Jessica, Scott, Joslyn and Thomas Williams; stepchildren, Sean Hanson, Aaron Haskins, Katherine and Michael Millard and Kamari Burmby; grandchildren, Jeontae, Joshua, Sapphire, and Samagio, Drekarion, Nakarri, Neyamiah, Princess and Michael.

He is also survived by seven step-grandchildren; great grandchildren, Jeontae, Jr.; brothers and sister, Ralph (Linda), Gary, Michael (Debbie) and Patricia (Tom) Williams; nieces, nephews, dedicated employees, other relatives and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Jeremy Williams.

Services

A visitation for Scott will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Scott A. Williams courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.