Stacy Tapp – Credit: RUSD

RACINE — Racine Unified School District’s Chief of Communication and Community Engagement, Stacy Tapp, has been named Wisconsin School Public Association’s (WSPRA) 2023 Mary Pat Pfeil School Communicator of the Year.

The Board of Directors from WSPRA selected Tapp from a group of eight exemplary nominations representing school public relations professionals throughout the State of Wisconsin.

About the award

According to the WSPRA, the award recognizes the outstanding leadership and contributions of active, front-line school communicators who work full-time in school districts or education service agencies.

Nominations focus on four areas: Leadership, Communication, Professionalism and Community Involvement.

This award is named after the late Mary Pat Pfeil. She was an honorary lifetime member of WSPRA who served as the President of the organization in 1992-93.

Per WSPRA, Pfeil served as the Director of Public Relations for the Wauwatosa School District. She garnered a national reputation for crisis and issues management. She then continued her career and returned to her alma mater, Marquette University, where she spent the remainder of her career as the Senior Director of Communications.

As a member, she was the recipient of the Past-President Award, Service Award and Served on the National School Public Relations (NSPRA) Board.

More information about the criteria for the award can be found online.

Photograph (Left to right): RUSD Interim Superintendent Soren Gajewski, RUSD Chief of Communication & Community Engagement Stacy Tapp, RUSD Chief of Staff Emily DeBaker, RUSD Communications Manager Jonalee Kuhn. – Credit: RUSD

Tapp’s nomination

Emily Debaker – Credit: RUSD

Chief of Staff for RUSD, Emily DeBaker, WSPRA President-Elect and colleague of Tapp’s, shared the following:

Stacy has consistently gone above and beyond to foster a culture of open and honest communication with all stakeholders. She has become a source of inspiration, demonstrating the power of effective communication as a tool for positive change. Whether it’s through organizing district events, drafting strategic communication, helping staff navigate different processes or dealing with one Snapchat threat after the other . . . Stacy understands that communication is truly a two-way street. And every day she works to ensure that she has created a safe and welcoming environment where everyone feels their voice matters. As school communicators we wear many hats. But perhaps one of the most valuable hats gets put on in times of crisis and uncertainty. It’s in these times that we must be the calm, thoughtful and intentional voice in the room. We must be a pillar of strength… and provide clear, timely information to parents, students and staff. We have to think not only about right now… but hours, days, sometimes even weeks from now. Stacy makes this work look easy. She is a source of comfort when needed most… she shows unwavering dedication to keeping us connected and informed, even when faced with the most unprecedented challenges. Although not your traditional educator per say, Stacy has a passion for education… and it shines through in every word she writes or speaks. She makes complex information… and the 187 educational acronyms used daily… easy to understand. And she does it in a way that inspires all of us… and reminds us… especially me…why we come to work every day… why we answer our phones on nights and weekends…why we do what we do. Stacy has been in School PR for 14 years. In 2015 she earned her APR from the National School PR Association and served as a WSPRA Board of Director from 2011 to 2023. Emily DeBaker, Chief of Staff

Gajewski reflects

“Stacy consistently goes above and beyond to foster a culture of open and honest communication with all stakeholders,” shared Interim Superintendent Soren Gajewski. “Every day she demonstrates the power of effective communication and uses it as a tool for positive change.”

In the running for national award

As our state level winner, Stacy is eligible to compete for the first ever National School Public Relations Association Communicator of the Year Award to be announced at the National Seminar in Seattle in July 2024.

Tapp will receive free registration for the 2024 WSPRA Fall Conference as well as a NSPRA Professional Level Membership for 2023-24.